MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Murfreesboro.

The TBI says Andrew Holt, 30, has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without help. He may be traveling on a black bicycle and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes. He also stands 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds; he also has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts should call Murfreesboro police at 629-201-5557 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.