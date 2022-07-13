RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a 21-year-old Murfreesboro man.

The TBI is searching for Teyton Guthrie, who was last seen Tuesday near the Walmart on Old Fort Parkway.

Teyton Guthrie (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Guthrie has brown hair and hazel eyes. He’s 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds.

He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 629-201-5514 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.