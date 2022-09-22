MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro family is without a home after their house caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said firefighters responded to the home located in the 5000 block of Roxbury Drive just before 3 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the second story of the home, along with an 18-year-old male and his 17-year-old sister who had escaped the home before crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to aggressively attack the fire and quickly extinguish it, according to authorities.

The 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation, along with minor burns. His sister was not injured. The siblings were able to get one of their dogs out of the burning home and firefighters were able to rescue another dog from the home. However, the family’s cat is still missing, authorities said.

Roxbury Fire (Source: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department)

According to investigators, the home is not habitable and the Red Cross has been called to help the family. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.