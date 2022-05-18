MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officers are responding to a report of shots fired on the Middle Tennessee State University campus in Murfreesboro.

An MTSU Alert sent out Wednesday night stated a shooting was reported at the Murphy Center off Middle Tennessee Boulevard.

News 2 reached out to MTSU Police Wednesday night. We were told officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the area, but no other information was immediately available.

Those in the area were told to leave immediately if possible or shelter in place.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Officers are currently on the scene.

According to the online calendar for the Murphy Center, the Riverdale High School graduation was scheduled at the facility during the time of the shots fired.