MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a shootout late Thursday night in Murfreesboro.
According to detectives, it happened at 1540 New Lascassas Highway. Officials believe the shootout may have happened around 10:15 p.m. between at least two people, but detectives are unsure if more people were involved.
Officials that were on the scene said no injuries were reported, but there was a significant amount of property damage.
At this time, no arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.