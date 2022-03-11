MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a shootout late Thursday night in Murfreesboro.

According to detectives, it happened at 1540 New Lascassas Highway. Officials believe the shootout may have happened around 10:15 p.m. between at least two people, but detectives are unsure if more people were involved.

Officials that were on the scene said no injuries were reported, but there was a significant amount of property damage.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified.