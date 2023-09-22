MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A grieving family is trying to turn despair into hope while also honoring a loved one who lost her life in Murfreesboro more than seven months ago.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, 25-year-old Rebecca “Becca” Stockton was found dead in her living room at the Fortress Grove Apartments on Puckett Creek Crossing around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 following a shooting.

“It’s unrelenting and it’s brutal,” Becca’s brother, Michael Stockton, described.

Moving past the heartache of losing his sister seems unachievable.

“It’s hard not to think of the way that she died too, in such a senseless way. Just evil playing out and taking someone that never did anything but help people and bring light to wherever she was,” Michael said with tears in his eyes.

Becca had a heart for others, but her family said her compassion would ultimately be the death of her.

“She was a perpetual giver and was always overly generous with her time,” Michael explained. “She was trying to help her boyfriend get back on his feet and during the process of that, that’s when he killed her, so it’s been tough to watch my family have to deal with the fact that she was just trying to help.”

Based on the preliminary investigation, authorities said there may have been an argument between Becca and her boyfriend, 41-year-old Shaleem Hamilton. After that, neighbors reportedly heard gunshots.

The day after Becca died, authorities announced Hamilton had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after an officer spotted him at a gas station in Corbin, Kentucky. He is reportedly still behind bars in the Bluegrass State, facing other charges until he can be extradited to Rutherford County.

“Even her last thing that she was doing was trying to help somebody, and so the best way we can figure to try to honor her name is to carry on that torch that she had of helping people,” said Michael.

The Stockton family has committed to embracing Becca’s sense of compassion in the aftermath of her death in order to honor her, remember her name, and help them move forward together.

The Stockton family is hosting “Blessings from Becca,” a charity concert benefitting Legends, LLC mental health center in Manchester. It’s an effort they know would make Becca proud, but they also hope it helps in their healing process.

“I’m going to focus on how much I loved her. She was my best friend, we talked every day, we called each other when it got hard for one another,” Michael said while crying. “That’s what I’m going to focus on, and trying to do this concert so we can try to honor her memory and her name the best that we can.”

“Blessings from Becca” is set to be held at Mayday Brewery in Murfreesboro on Nov. 10. Several bands will donate their time to support the cause, with all proceeds going to the mental health center.