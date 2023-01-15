RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities said motorists should expect delays along Interstate 24 Sunday evening due to an investigation in Rutherford County.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced at 5:52 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 that I-24 is closed between South Church Street and Buchanan Road/Epps Mill Road.
In addition, the interstate on-ramps are blocked at South Church Street, Joe B. Jackson Parkway, and Buchanan Road, according to officials.
Motorists are asked to use U.S. Highway 41 as an alternate route until I-24 reopens.
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County
No additional details have been released about the investigation that led to Sunday’s road closure.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.