RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities said motorists should expect delays along Interstate 24 Sunday evening due to an investigation in Rutherford County.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced at 5:52 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 that I-24 is closed between South Church Street and Buchanan Road/Epps Mill Road.

In addition, the interstate on-ramps are blocked at South Church Street, Joe B. Jackson Parkway, and Buchanan Road, according to officials.

Motorists are asked to use U.S. Highway 41 as an alternate route until I-24 reopens.

No additional details have been released about the investigation that led to Sunday’s road closure.