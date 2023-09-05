MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The search for two young brothers who were reported missing from Murfreesboro ended early Monday morning after they were found safe.

Isaiah Norris, 11, and Malachi Norris, 9, were reported missing after they did not return home on Monday, Sept.4.

Murfreesboro police said the boys were last seen by their father at approximately 2 p.m. inside their Brookwood Terrace Apartment located on South Rutherford Boulevard.

A resident at the apartment complex reportedly told officers that she saw the brothers and another juvenile at 5 p.m. near the complex’s mailboxes.

The brothers were then entered into the National Crime Information Center as missing on Monday morning.

However, hours later, Murfreesboro police reported that both boys were found safe and returned home.

No additional information was immediately provided.