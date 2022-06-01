RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County Schools announced new breakfast and lunch prices for the 2022-2023 school year. The district reported the increase in the meal prices is partially caused by the end of the federal program and inflation in food prices.

According to a RCS release, schools have offered free breakfast and lunch through a federal United Department of Agriculture program throughout the pandemic.

The USDA’s Seamless Summer Program will end in August.

Meals in Rutherford County Schools will still be available to purchase for teachers and guests, but with a similar price increase as students.

Beginning in August 2022, meals will be priced as follows:

Student breakfast price – $2.00 all levels

Student lunch price – $3.25 elementary and $3.50 middle and high schools

Teacher/Guests – $2.50 breakfast and $4.25 lunch

In a release, Doug Bodary, assistant superintendent for Budget and Finance with RCS, said “the increase in meal prices is largely due to the dramatic increased cost in food, food prep, and cost of labor we are all seeing.”

“Parents will want to work with their student’s school, even if they think they might not be qualified for free and reduced lunch, and put an application in,” Bodary added.

Once an application is submitted, parents will receive a notification letter from their child’s cafeteria manager to notify if the application is approved. It could take 10 working days to process the online application.

Families are encouraged to submit a an application. Click here to learn more.

During the month of March 2022 nearly 30% of all RCS students were served breakfast and 60% of all students participated in lunch, which RCS reported as a dramatic increase compared to 2019-2020 school year. This is the first meal price adjustment since the beginning of 2019-2020 school year, according to Bodary.