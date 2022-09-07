MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Rutherford County school is working to rebuild after one of its buildings caught fire Monday, August 29.

Sometimes the outside of something doesn’t always match the inside.

That unfortunately happens to be the case for the Joe B. Rice Administration building.

“This is where students were and not that long ago they were learning in here so that makes it hard,” said Nathan Reeves. “Hard to swallow.”

This building wasn’t just home to staff offices, but also middle and high school classrooms at Bill Rice Christian Academy in Murfreesboro.

“Every once in a while, my mind will say, ‘oh you got to run up to the administration. Oh yeah, we don’t have an administration building,'” said Reeves.

Reeves is the school’s administrator and says last Monday was supposed to be a regular day.

“One of the things on our schedule for that day was a fire drill,” he said .”So at the other building, we were actually doing our fire drill when I saw huge plumes of smoke down at this campus.”

Thankfully, students and staff were out of the building when it caught fire.

Reeves was told something electrical possibly started the fire, but walking through the rubble is still hard to take in.

“It is an emotional thing seeing all the things,” he said. “Just walking the hallways, even looking back at pictures from the week before of kids in their classrooms, walking the hallways and knowing it will never look exactly like that.”

For over 20 years, Reeves has walked these halls overseeing students.

And while ash and debris fill this building now, he knows students and staff will be back roaming the halls once again.

“It definitely throws a wrench in your day, but definitely God has helped us through all of it,” said Reeves.

Reeves says it will take roughly six to eight months to repair the entire building.

The school has launched a building fund as well as a student fund to try and help students replace all their supplies lost by the fire.

You can donate to the student fund HERE and to the building fund HERE.