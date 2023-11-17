MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — “It’s still hard. It never stops being hard.”

Grief never really goes away, especially when you lose someone you love unexpectedly.

“Our daughter Allison was really smart and beautiful,” said Martha Warmuth. “She loved her motor scooter… and she was driving it on the first beautiful day in April,” said Warmuth.

Warmuth’s daughter Allison was on her motor scooter in Boston, waiting at a light when a duck boat pulled up behind her.

“He just had crept up and crept up, so when the light turned green he hit her and killed her,” she said.

Shortly after, Warmuth began pushing for new safety measures to be in place for duck boats in the state of Massachusetts.

“She died in April 2016 and by December, the governor signed the bill,” said Warmuth.

Several months after Allison’s death, then-Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed a law requiring all duck boat operators to separate the responsibilities of the driver and tour guide.

The law also requires these vehicles to be equipped with blind spot cameras and proximity sensors.

“People told me it was like a miracle,” said Warmuth. “They said you just don’t know that things like this don’t usually happen, and we felt like God was helping us every step of the way.”

Now living in Tennessee, she’s saddened by the lack of infrastructure in place for pedestrians and cyclists.

“There’s not enough sidewalks,” she said. “Not enough good crossing walks.”

So far this year, 160 pedestrians have died in Tennessee.

“You may see a news story and then you forget about it, but these are family’s lives that are changed forever,” said Wesley Smith.

Smith is the policy and government relations manager for Walk Bike Nashville. On Sunday, Nov. 19, the organization and other safety advocates will be walking to the State Capitol for World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

They will plant 1,000 yellow flags on the capital lawn to represent lives lost, and hear from parents like Warmth who have lost loved ones in deadly crashes.

“We need local municipalities, county governments, (and) we also need the state to be on the same page and prioritize this,” said Smith.

Warmuth has hope things will get better and plans to continue to fight to make sure our state is safe for everyone who lives here.

“I’m sure that people would never want to be the one that hits somebody, so it’s worth it to take a little extra time to check,” she said.

Sunday’s event will start at Public Square Park at 1 p.m. From there, participants will walk to the State Capitol where the program will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Families of Safe Streets Nashville, Walk Bike Nashville, elected officials, community leaders, and the families of Allison Warmuth, Josh Sowers, Nate Isbell, and Alyssa Milligan will all be speaking.