RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County is flirting with its largest property tax hike in nearly thirty years at 16%. And residents have a chance to let commissioners know what they think Tuesday night.

You hear it all the time, Middle Tennessee’s population is exploding. And, according to the Tennessee State Data Center at the University of Tennessee, it’s Rutherford County that’s in the lead.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

District 1 Commissioner Hope Oliver said that incredible growth comes at a cost. “Infrastructure, schools, ambulances, public safety – those type of things – they have a cost that come along with it, and our growth has not been necessarily paying for that increased cost, so here we are.”

The county is proposing a 16% property tax increase to make up for a $64 million deficit. Oliver, a new commissioner, said that the previous administrations bear some responsibility for the funding shortfall.

“As a new commissioner, I would say lack of foresight from previous administrations, honestly,” said Oliver. “And it’s just gotten to the point now where we have to pay the piper, and it kinda falls on us.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

Budget Committee Chair Robert Peay doesn’t blame past administrations – after all, he is one of them. He said the real issue is providing quality government services to a fast-growing county that has a lower tax rate. The legislature denied Rutherford County using a new impact fee to increase revenue. So, the property tax is another option.

Take the cost of schools alone. “We’re having to build maybe a school a year just to keep up. The prices of these schools have really grown astronomically,” said Peay. “Anyone who’s done any remodeling or building lately knows how much the cost of building has gone up, and it’s the same for schools.”

A 16% property tax hike on a $400,000 home adds $260 a year, which breaks down to about $21 a month.

Oliver worries about what that hike could mean for her constituents.

“Our younger families that are raising children. Do you pay for your formula for your baby, or do you pay your taxes? So, these are some real hard things that we have to look at, and we have to weigh in making these decisions,” said Oliver.

The public hearing is Tuesday, June 13 at 7 p.m. at the Rutherford County Courthouse.

Instead of property taxes, some commissioners have proposed looking at increasing the fire tax, severance tax, or wheel tax. But they admit that time is running out. The decision must be made by the end of the month.