RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Rutherford County issued an alert to community members on Tuesday morning about scam calls involving someone impersonating a deputy.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, a local woman received a voicemail on her personal phone from a man pretending to be Deputy Chief Steve Spence from the warrants division.

Officials say the woman called back from her work phone, received a recording, and didn’t leave a message, but then the accused scammer returned the call on the work phone and the woman hung up.

“The Sheriff’s Office never calls and asks people for money,” Detective Austin Mobbs said in a Facebook post shared by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Sept. 20, adding that the woman was right to hang up.

This is reportedly the second call in two weeks from a person posing as a warrants employee at the sheriff’s office and asking for money.

According to authorities, a scammer “scared” another woman into giving him approximately $4,000 through her bank account and Money Pak cards.

“If someone directs you to get money cards, you should know right then you are being scammed,” Mobbs stated.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and requesting money, you are asked to hang up immediately. If you need any verification, call dispatch at 615-898-7777.