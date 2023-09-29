RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —A Rutherford County teacher was suspended after they were accused of throwing a bean bag at students.

The incident happened Thursday at Lascassas Elementary School.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Rutherford County Schools confirmed to News 2 the teacher was accused of throwing a bean bag, which hit students.

The teacher was suspended without pay, which RCS said is standard procedure. The district has launched an internal investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.