RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —A Rutherford County teacher was suspended after they were accused of throwing a bean bag at students.
The incident happened Thursday at Lascassas Elementary School.
Rutherford County Schools confirmed to News 2 the teacher was accused of throwing a bean bag, which hit students.
The teacher was suspended without pay, which RCS said is standard procedure. The district has launched an internal investigation.
No additional information was immediately released.