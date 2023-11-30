RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two weeks ago, parents voiced their concerns as the Rutherford County School board voted to rezone the entire school district.

“We do not need to rezone without the land and the approvals and funding for new schools,” parent Charlie Eblen said at the meeting.

District leaders announced their plans back in September, saying they needed to rezone because growth put many of their schools at capacity.

“I don’t think it goes without saying that we are going to need additional funding for a middle and high school,” said Dr. Jimmy Sullivan. “Whatever that revenue comes from, our school board’s job task is to ask for what need, and that’s what we’re going to have to do is ask for what we need. “

At the Nov. 28 county Health and Education Committee meeting, Sullivan, who serves as the director of schools, spoke to county commissioners about the need for more funding.

“I do anticipate us asking for a middle and a high school,” he said. “I know that there’s no revenue for the middle and the high school, but that’s what our need is.”

The school district is estimating they would need around $350 million to help them catch up.

“Let’s just say we may need up to $30 million bucks to cover $350 million of bond loans annually for 20 years,” said Phil Wilson. “That’s what we’re facing. That’s what they’re asking for.”

Wilson is the committee’s vice chairman and hopes this need will soon capture the attention of the state.

“So this is where we are and I think that’s part of why we’re asking for help,” he said. “The solution… it can’t be just put local, we need help from the state and I think we all agree that that’s where we are to figure out what we can do to get assistance.”

Wilson also hopes Tuesday’s discussion will show the community just how much the growth is truly impacting Rutherford County Schools.

“I just want this discussion to get out to the public and they need to understand what we’re dealing with in these deliberations, and what to do with each budget and what the needs are because these are real kids and real families,” he said.

News 2 did reach out to the governor’s office to see if there are plans to help Rutherford County provide funding for the school district. We are still waiting for a response.