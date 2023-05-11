RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —What do Nissan Stadium and Bridgestone Arena have in common? A clear bag policy could soon also be in place within Rutherford County Schools.

“Our focus is going to be on is interscholastic events, so mostly athletic events,” said Sean Martin.

When News 2 last spoke to Martin back in February, he had just stepped into his role as the new Assistant Safety Director and immediately got to work on making changes.

“You’re always trying to look for new avenues, new software, new procedures that you can put in place to safeguard the students, staff, and teachers within our school district,” Martin said.

The policy would allow people to bring clear bags, or a small clutch no larger than 4 1/2 inches by 6 1/2 inches, to after-school events.

“From a student’s perspective, or a parent’s perspective, it just makes for a more safe environment,” said Martin. “You can be able to see just like I can. As a law enforcement officer, I can see through that bag and I can see what’s in it.”

For Martin, this is just one step toward keeping students safe. “Everything is on the table right now for discussion purposes, especially in sight of the Covenant School [shooting] happening.”

School board members will vote on the first reading Thursday, May 11.

If this policy is approved in the final hearing, the district will implement it later in the fall.