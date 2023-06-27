LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dr. Alexandria Jackson is one of many principals working to find teachers this summer.

“Teachers have the upper hand right now so they can go wherever they want to go,” she said.

Jackson is getting a little creative with Roy Waldron Elementary School’s upcoming job fair.

“We do have a $4,000 signing incentive for anyone that happens to join the Roy Waldron family,” she said.

Her school is offering multiple signing bonuses for current and incoming teachers.

“We also have a $4,000 incentive for anyone who works in special education, so it actually has the potential to double. So, you can do $4,000 because you’re working at Roy Waldron and you can also get the $4,000 because you’re in SPED, so it could be potentially up to $8,000 for someone that’s a special education teacher,” she said.

Rutherford County Schools is not only offering these incentives at Roy Waldron; La Vergne Middle and High schools are also offering them. Right now, the district is still searching for 71 teachers, with 11 needed at Jackson’s school.

In Davidson County, Metro Nashville Schools still needs over 780 teachers, with some schools offering sign-on incentives of $2,500.

“A lot of times we find it very difficult to recruit and retain staff members because the nearest Metro school is just a few miles from us,” said Jackson.

But with incentives and even a teacher preparation program, Rutherford County Schools is doing all they can to get teachers in classrooms before the school year begins.

“I know there’s a teacher shortage, but our county is trying everything they can to be proactive instead of reactive,” said Jackson.

Jackson says she’s also hiring custodians, cafeteria staff, and educational assistants.

Roy Waldron’s job fair will take place June 28th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Teachers planning to attend are asked to bring a current resume, their driver’s license, a copy of their Social Security card, and a copy of their teaching license. Same-day hiring will be available Wednesday. Learn more about the fair and the incentives offered HERE.