RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A nurse at a facility in Murfreesboro was arrested last month in connection with a drug theft case.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began looking into allegations involving 49-year-old Laural Beth Galyon, of La Vergne, after receiving information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services last July.

At the time, Galyon was a licensed practical nurse (LPN) at an unamed facility in Murfreesboro. During the investigation, agents said they learned Galyon had stolen hydrocodone that had been prescribed for a patient in her care.

Hydrocodone is an opioid typically used to treat pain and as a cough suppressant. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), hydrocodone is often abused for its opioid effects. The DEA has been cutting the supply of hydrocodone in recent years.

On Feb. 8, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Galyon with one count of theft. Authorities arrested her on Aug. 24 and booked her into the Rutherford County Jail on a $5,000 bond.