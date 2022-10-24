WALTER HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Rutherford County man was taken into custody after he allegedly exposed himself to two young girls earlier this month.

Robert Snyder, 30, of Lascassas, was charged following an investigation by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 4, a Walter Hill mother reported to police that a man exposed himself to her daughters as they were outside. The man then fled the scene.

Information about the unidentified man was posted to Facebook, and through tips, detectives identified Snyder as the suspect.

He was then charged with two counts of public indecency.

He was released on a $3,000 bond from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and is due in court on Nov. 14.