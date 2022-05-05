MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Rutherford County man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing his wife, and it’s not the first time he has done it, according to authorities.

Charles Hawes, 65, was arrested after allegedly stabbing his wife, Betty, in the leg on Thursday.

Once on the scene, Rutherford County Deputy Michael Russell applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

As deputies investigated, they discovered Hawes was out on bond conditions from a similar charge. The 65-year-old was charged with domestic assault in April after he allegedly stabbed his wife in the stomach and hit her with a skillet.

Betty Hawes was transported to the hospital after both incidents to be treated for her injuries. The is no word on her current condition.

Hawes was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and is being held on $210,000 bond. He is due in court in July.