MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WKRN) — Emergency trucks are ready to roll out in the event of weather-related accidents in Rutherford County. The area could see approximately two to four inches of snow on Thursday.
Rutherford County Public Safety Director, Chris Clark, said crews are preparing for the possible snowfall ahead of time.
“What we saw Sunday night was the heavy snow which caused tree limbs to fall,” Clark said.
Last weekend’s rapid snowfall resulted in almost 70 emergency calls to Rutherford County first responders. Clark is encouraging people to pay attention to the forecast and prep their home and vehicle before the flakes start falling.
Here are some tips to prepare your vehicle for the weather:
- Ensure that antifreeze levels are sufficient to avoid freezing
- Ensure your battery and ignition are in top condition and battery terminals are clean
- Check for wear and fluid levels of brakes
- Check for leaks and crimped pipes in the exhaust system and repairing/replacing as necessary
- Maintain a full tank of gas, replacing air filters, and keeping water out of the system by using additives
- Ensure the heater and defroster are working properly
- Check lights and hazard lights to make sure they’re working properly
- Check oil level and weight
- Repair any issues with windshield wipers and maintaining proper wiper fluid levels
Drivers should also add the following items to their winter weather supply kits in their vehicles:
- Shovel
- Windshield scraper and small broom
- Flashlight
- Battery powered radio
- Extra batteries
- Water
- Food
- Matches
- Extra clothing and blankets to keep warm
- First aid kit
- Medications
- Tow chain or rope
- Jumper cables
- Road salt and sand
- Emergency flares
- Florescent distress flag
If you must drive on Thursday, TDOT crews have already salted many roads across Middle Tennessee ahead of the predicted snowfall. Drive slowly in snowy and icy conditions.