MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WKRN) — Emergency trucks are ready to roll out in the event of weather-related accidents in Rutherford County. The area could see approximately two to four inches of snow on Thursday.

Rutherford County Public Safety Director, Chris Clark, said crews are preparing for the possible snowfall ahead of time.

“What we saw Sunday night was the heavy snow which caused tree limbs to fall,” Clark said.

Last weekend’s rapid snowfall resulted in almost 70 emergency calls to Rutherford County first responders. Clark is encouraging people to pay attention to the forecast and prep their home and vehicle before the flakes start falling.

Here are some tips to prepare your vehicle for the weather:

Ensure that antifreeze levels are sufficient to avoid freezing

Ensure your battery and ignition are in top condition and battery terminals are clean

Check for wear and fluid levels of brakes

Check for leaks and crimped pipes in the exhaust system and repairing/replacing as necessary

Maintain a full tank of gas, replacing air filters, and keeping water out of the system by using additives

Ensure the heater and defroster are working properly

Check lights and hazard lights to make sure they’re working properly

Check oil level and weight

Repair any issues with windshield wipers and maintaining proper wiper fluid levels

Drivers should also add the following items to their winter weather supply kits in their vehicles:

Shovel

Windshield scraper and small broom

Flashlight

Battery powered radio

Extra batteries

Water

Food

Matches

Extra clothing and blankets to keep warm

First aid kit

Medications

Tow chain or rope

Jumper cables

Road salt and sand

Emergency flares

Florescent distress flag

If you must drive on Thursday, TDOT crews have already salted many roads across Middle Tennessee ahead of the predicted snowfall. Drive slowly in snowy and icy conditions.