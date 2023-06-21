RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Chuck Isbell turned his pain into purpose more than two years ago — after his 13-year-old son, Nate, was hit and killed by a speeding driver — by advocating for slower speed limits in Rutherford County. However, he said he’s faced pushback from officials.

Chuck said Nate was skateboarding with friends on Halloween night in 2020 when he was hit by the speeding driver.

“It still doesn’t seem real now,” Chuck said. “You don’t get over it. You just learn to carry it.”

Chuck believes Nate may still be alive today if the person who hit him was driving 25 mph instead of going over the neighborhood’s 35 mph speed limit.

According to AAA research, a pedestrian is roughly 70 times more likely to die when hit by car going 30 mph versus 25 mph, supporting Chuck’s belief.

Since June 2021, he and his former wife have pushed for Rutherford County commissioners to lower residential area speed limits to 25 mph. Their efforts paid off that same year when the commission passed a resolution encouraging drivers to go 25 mph in neighborhoods each Halloween.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

However, Chuck told News 2 since he’s pushed the commission to make that change permanent, he has faced resistance from officials.

“It’s not a huge ask to get everybody on board, and I don’t know why so many politicians want to fight me over it, but they do,” Chuck said. “If it can happen on Halloween night when we know children are out, it can happen any night.”

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office said municipalities do have the authority to lower speed limits on any roads within their jurisdiction, except controlled access highways.

Chuck recently graduated from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy, learning more about the dangers of speeding from law enforcement’s perspective. He hopes to use that knowledge in his advocacy efforts in the future.

“The end goal is to make sure this never happens to anyone else,” Chuck said. “I don’t want people to feel the way I have. I want people to feel like they have a voice in the county. I have a lot of people who try to silence me and what I do, and it’s just not working. Not the way they want it to work, it’s not working.”

News 2 reached out to the Rutherford County mayor for comment about future possible efforts to make the speed limit change permanent, but we have yet to hear back.