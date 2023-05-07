RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office are in mourning following a deadly Sunday crash involving an on-duty detective.

Rutherford County Detective Jacob Beu (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

According to officials, deputies responded to the wreck on Sunday, May 7 along Armstrong Valley Road, where they found Detective Jacob Beu critically injured. He was brought to Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford, where he later died.

“Detective Beu was a valued detective in the Narcotics Division,” Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said. “We send our sympathy to his family and his Sheriff’s Office family in his death.”

Authorities said Beu was a veteran sheriff’s office deputy who was promoted to patrol corporal in 2021 before being promoted to narcotics detective in 2022.

Beu reportedly served as a member of the SWAT Team, with Beu and the rest of the team being honored as Officer of the Month in August 2021 for responding to the devastating floods in Waverly and Humphreys County.

The sheriff’s office said Beu was also honored by the Mothers Against Drunk Driving in 2018 for making numerous arrests of drunk drivers.

In addition to his law enforcement career, Beu served as a U.S. Marine, officials said.

Funeral services are pending, according to authorities.

(Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

“Rest in peace, Jacob. We’ll take it from here,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The sheriff’s office also posted a video on social media of Rutherford County first responders and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers joining Rutherford County deputies Sunday afternoon to transport the detective’s body to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville.

The La Vergne Fire Department also honored Beu by draping an American flag over Interstate 24, along the procession’s route.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the crash in which Beu was involved.

Editor’s Note: The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office originally said Detective Jacob Beu was off-duty at the time of the crash, but officials have since announced he was actually on-duty.