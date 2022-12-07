MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County students will have an extra passenger on their school busses Wednesday as the county’s Traffic Safety Task Force cracks down on school bus safety.

Murfreesboro Police Lt. Greg Walker said officers will ride school buses and watch for vehicles that do not stop when the school bus stop sign is extended and the red lights on the bus are flashing. He said they will also watch for other hazards including driving distracted, talking, texting, or holding cell phones while driving.

“Please keep in mind, if you are operating a vehicle on a roadway that is not separated by any type of median, you must stop for buses when the bus is stopped, stop sign is out, and the red lights are flashing,” Walker said in a statement.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Officials said failure to obey school bus safety laws could be life-changing for both students and the driver.

In Tennessee, studies show one accident from distracted driving happens every 24 minutes. Additionally, one out of every 15 drivers is reportedly distracted.

The morning’s enforcement is canceled due to weather, but the afternoon program will run as planned.

Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force members will meet at John Pittard Elementary School at 2 p.m. The bus leaves from John Pittard Elementary at 2:29 p.m.