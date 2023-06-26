RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The significant growth Middle Tennessee has experienced over the years has caused cities across the state to face funding challenges. Rutherford County has answered that growth with its largest property tax increase in nearly 30 years.

The Rutherford County Commission recently approved a property tax increase of 16% after facing a significant budget shortfall — a $64 million shortfall.

For a $400,000 home in Rutherford County, that new property tax rate translates to about $21 a month.

County leaders wanted to raise money by charging an impact fee on new development, but the state legislature blocked the idea. Other ideas included implementing a wheel tax or another kind of building tax, according to discussion from commissioners.

“All Rutherford County is asking for is exactly the same ability and set of tools to pay for growth that other counties have,” said Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr.

“I don’t like this property tax rate any more than you do. I hate it, but it is where it is, and for us to be fiscally responsible and conservative, we have to balance our budget first,” he later added.

