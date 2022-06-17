MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police have arrested a man known to law enforcement as the ‘Rock Burglar’.

Police say 28-year-old Jalen Ellison was taken into custody after he tried to break in to Koji Express Japanese Grill, located in the 1000 block of Memorial Boulevard, on Friday morning. He currently faces two counts of burglary to a business and additional charges are pending.

The preliminary investigation reveals an officer was patrolling the area and noticed broken glass on the ground next to the drive-thru at around 5 a.m. A rock had allegedly been thrown through one pane of a double-pane glass door; the burglar did not enter the restaurant.

Another officer reported seeing Ellison getting into a car on Maple Street behind the business and conducted a traffic stop. Ellison was then arrested and taken to police headquarters where he was interviewed.

According to police, Ellison may be responsible for at least 41 business break-ins since in Murfreesboro since November 23. One of the most recent break-ins happened at Andy’s Frozen Custard on Franklin Road Thursday at around 4 a.m. Evidence related to that break-in was found in his car.

Ellison has since been booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.