NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County Detective Jacob Beu will return home to lie in state on Thursday afternoon before he is laid to rest Friday. There will be several road closures in this two-day span and motorists are urged to be prepared for delays.

Thursday’s procession to Murfreesboro

Around 12 p.m. on Thursday, Detective Beu and the motorcade will travel from a funeral home on Thompson Lane in Nashville and proceed along Interstate 24 to Murfreesboro’s Old Fort Parkway/Franklin Road exit. I-24 from Briley Parkway/Exit 54 in Nashville will be closed to Exit 78A/Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro.

Alternate routes

Murfreesboro Road/US HWY 41.

Interstate 65 to 840, exiting either at Almaville Road (exit 47), Veterans Parkway (exit 50), or US HWY 41 (exit 53)

Friday’s Celebration of Life & Cemetery procession

Around 2 p.m. Friday (following the service), there will be multiple road closures in the Murfreesboro/Rutherford County area for the procession to the cemetery.

From Franklin Road Baptist Church in Murfreesboro:

Old Fort Parkway eastbound to New Salem Highway.

New Salem Highway south, then west to Veterans Parkway.

Veterans Parkway southeast to South Church Street/US HWY 231.

South Church Street/US HWY 231 south, becoming Shelbyville Highway, to TN HWY 269 in Christiana.

Det. Beu was killed in a crash on Sunday, May 7 along Armstrong Valley Road.

“Detective Beu was a valued detective in the Narcotics Division,” Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said. “We send our sympathy to his family and his Sheriff’s Office family in his death.”

Beu was a veteran sheriff’s office deputy who was promoted to patrol corporal in 2021 before being promoted to narcotics detective in 2022. In addition to his law enforcement career, Beu served as a U.S. Marine, officials said.