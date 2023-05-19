RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Celebration of Life service for Rutherford County Detective Jacob Beu will be held on Friday afternoon. This will be followed by a processional to Christiana as he is laid to rest. In Rutherford County, there will be travel impacts starting around 2 p.m.

Beu was killed in a crash on Sunday, May 7 along Armstrong Valley Road.

“Detective Beu was a valued detective in the Narcotics Division,” Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said. “We send our sympathy to his family and his Sheriff’s Office family in his death.”

Beu was a veteran sheriff’s office deputy who was promoted to patrol corporal in 2021 before being promoted to narcotics detective in 2022. In addition to his law enforcement career, Beu served as a U.S. Marine, officials said.

Friday’s Celebration of Life & Cemetery procession

The service will begin at 12 p.m. Friday at Franklin Road Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. Then around 2 p.m., or following the service, there will be multiple road closures in the Murfreesboro/Rutherford County area for the procession to the cemetery. The route will take Detective Beu by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, through Veterans Parkway to South Murfreesboro, then to Miller’s Cemetery in Christiana.

The specific route from Franklin Road Baptist Church in Murfreesboro: