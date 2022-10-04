RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Riverdale High School students and staff are mourning the sudden loss of a beloved coach and history teacher.

The school announced Mr. Stephen Williams has passed away unexpectedly.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Stephen Williams (Courtesy: Riverdale High School)

Riverdale reported the cross country coach’s death on social media:

It is with a heavy heart that we share the unexpected & sudden passing of Mr. Stephen Williams. Coach Williams was a dear friend, colleague, a history teacher, & coach to so many Warriors. Please keep his immediate family and our Warrior family in your thoughts and prayers. Riverdale High School

A note from Mr. Williams on his class page demonstrates what a caring teacher he was.

Coach Williams’ Warrior students. I hope that each and every one of you is doing fine. This remains a challenging time in our lives, but if we work together by being responsible citizens, we will come out stronger and better than ever before.

As a teacher, I do care for all of you. Never forget that. Mr. Williams