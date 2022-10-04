RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Riverdale High School students and staff are mourning the sudden loss of a beloved coach and history teacher.
The school announced Mr. Stephen Williams has passed away unexpectedly.
Riverdale reported the cross country coach’s death on social media:
It is with a heavy heart that we share the unexpected & sudden passing of Mr. Stephen Williams. Coach Williams was a dear friend, colleague, a history teacher, & coach to so many Warriors. Please keep his immediate family and our Warrior family in your thoughts and prayers.Riverdale High School
A note from Mr. Williams on his class page demonstrates what a caring teacher he was.
Coach Williams’ Warrior students. I hope that each and every one of you is doing fine. This remains a challenging time in our lives, but if we work together by being responsible citizens, we will come out stronger and better than ever before.Mr. Williams
As a teacher, I do care for all of you. Never forget that.
