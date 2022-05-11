MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — After two more burglaries this week, Rutherford County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the serial “Rock Burglar.”

As covered by News 2 in the past, the rock burglar is known to use rocks to break in through glass storefronts. He then steals money from the businesses and gets away before the police can respond.

On Tuesday, police say the man smashed the front door of the Subway on Medical Center Parkway. He jumped the counter and robbed the cash register, getting in and out within 20 seconds.

Eighteen minutes later, surveillance video later showed the man breaking the glass door at the Homegrown Marketplace & The Soda Bar. He also robbed the cash register there and was gone within seconds.

The burglar is seen wearing dark clothes, gloves, gray gym shoes and was carrying a backpack.

It is believed the “Rock Burglar” is responsible for at least 36 business burglaries in Murfreesboro since November. He may also be responsible for burglaries in Smyrna, Nashville, Mt. Juliet and Shelbyville.

Anyone with information about the suspect or these burglaries is asked to reach out to Detective Robert Jamison at (629) 201-5581 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

You can also give anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-STOP