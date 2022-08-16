WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Remains found in Wilson County have been identified as Mya C. Fuller.

The 22-year-old was last seen by family members on July 29 and worked an event at Geodis Park in Nashville on July 30.

On August 6, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a property off Trammel Lane in Watertown after a decomposed body was found in a wooded area. Property owners discovered the body while they were out for a walk.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Investigators are now searching for clues in her death. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office detective division at 615-444-1459, ext. 233 or 359; callers may remain anonymous.