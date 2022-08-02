MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Elizabeth Helander’s office could double as a mini library. But when you work for a nonprofit focused on books, well they never stop coming.

“We have all of these books donated to us,” she said. “I mean people will come with carloads full of books and then we stamp them and find ways…[to] them back out into the community.”

Giving out books and planning literacy programs for Read To Succeed is something she enjoys doing, but she’s more excited about a particular program they offer.

“It’s my first year getting to be the one that welcomes these new teachers into the office and watch them go through and pick out their books,” said Helander.

Every summer, Read To Succeed finds new teachers in Rutherford County and invites them to pick out and take home 25 books for free.

“Most new teachers are young adults who are just coming out of college, and don’t have funds to just create a classroom library on their own,” said Helander.

Olivia Boylan knew that struggle pretty well.

“I asked where can I get books…I need to start my classroom library,” she said. “I looked it up and went last week and got to pick out my books so it was super easy.”

Boylan will be teaching third grade at Erma Siegel Elementary and wanted to make sure her students had books for their very first day.

“I hope to hopefully have this entire thing filled, but we’re working up slowly but surely,” she said.

A good book can be hard to find, but Helander doesn’t want that to be the case for any new teacher in Rutherford County.

“Whenever these new teachers can find the time to come in and pick out their books, we’re here and the shelves are ready to be shopped,” she said.

Helander says so far they’ve been able to provide books for nearly 20 new teachers in the county.

Any new teacher in Rutherford County still in need of books for their classroom can reach out to Helander via email at familyliteracy@readtosucceed.org or can call Read to Succeed at 615-738-7323.