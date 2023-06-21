MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Parts of downtown Murfreesboro could soon see a makeover. The proposed Broad Street Development is set to bring residential space, retailers, and even a boutique hotel to the city.

Along Broad Street near Church Street and Vine Street, HRP Residential wants to build 239 apartments; up to 100 condos; a boutique hotel with as many as 150 rooms; and up to 40,000 feet of retail space.

The U.S. Census lists Murfreesboro as one of the fastest growing cities in the country. Several people who live and work along the Public Square are excited to see future growth.

“Having a development where people can walk here, it’s going to really help the retail and the restaurants and everybody else that’s on the Square,” said Douglass Berg, the owner of Overflow Brews & Bakes.

Berg is a longtime entrepreneur who believes in the importance of small businesses. He wants all developers to work with small business owners to keep Murfreesboro’s culture alive.

“If it’s a mixed use development, you can’t just go after the chains because that’s not something that’s unique,” Berg said. “Inviting small businesses such as mine and others that are on the Square, helps give you that small hometown feeling.”

Some community members expressed concerns about traffic becoming a bigger problem and lack of parking along the square. However, the developer’s plans list additional turn lanes and pedestrian crossing improvements at Church and Vine streets, which intersect with Broad Street, as well as 780 parking spaces.

To learn more about the proposed mixed-use development, click here.