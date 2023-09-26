MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police say an early Tuesday morning crash that occurred on Church Street is under investigation.

The crash was reported just after 3 a.m. near the 2700 block of South Church Street on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

According to Murfreesboro police, one vehicle was involved in the crash and one person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

At this time, all southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Church Street remains closed. Authorities reported that traffic will be slow during rush hour and advised motorists to find an alternate route.

Additional details surrounding the single-vehicle crash were not immediately released. The crash remains under investigation.