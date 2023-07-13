MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Police Department Special Victims Unit is working to identify several women who were allegedly raped by a Murfreesboro man while they were unconscious.

A Rutherford County Grand Jury indicted 38-year-old Immanuel Webb on multiple counts of rape earlier this month after a second woman came forward and said she had been sexually assaulted, according to authorities.

Immanuel Webb (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

“It appears Webb has been preying on women when they were in a vulnerable state, unconscious or heavily intoxicated,” said SVU Detective Emily Speed. “Some of the women may not even know they are victims.”

Police reported during the investigation, detectives found many videos and photos on Webb’s cell phone involving other unidentified women who were being sexually assaulted while unconscious or appeared to be sleeping.

Detectives served Webb with the indictment Wednesday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, where he was already in jail after being indicted in July 2022 on separate rape charges. A hearing is set for July 31 in Rutherford County Circuit Court.

If you are a victim or know someone who could be a victim of Webb, please call Speed at 629-201-5664 or email her at 0997@murfreesborotn.gov.