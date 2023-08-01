MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials are working to identify a person who defrauded a credit union account in Murfreesboro earlier this month.

Murfreesboro police reported a large sum of money was withdrawn from a Redstone Federal Credit Union account on July 7.

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

The suspect used a fake Alabama ID card to make the withdrawl.

Detectives would like to talk to this person of interest who was in the credit union at the time.

If you know this person, please contact Detective Steven Vajcner at 629-201-5665 or email 0923@murfreesborotn.gov.