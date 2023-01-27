MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Police Department said detectives are trying to identify two persons of interests who “preyed on an elderly man’s kindness” before charging more than $1,400 on his bank card.

According to authorities, the unidentified females asked the 75-year-old man if he could help them buy some items at Walmart on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Police said the man originally tried giving them money, but they turned it down and asked him to go inside and pay for the products.

Due to the man’s physical abilities, he reportedly sat down with one of the females while the other one took his bank card and tried to purchase a cart-full of items.

Officials said the man confronted the woman, telling her he couldn’t afford all of the products, and took back his card. After he returned home, however, his family noticed a charge of more than $1,400 from Walmart.

(Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

If you recognize the individuals in the photograph above, you are asked to call Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550.