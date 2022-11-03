MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a theft case that happened at a Murfreesboro store last month.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said an unidentified person grabbed several clothing items at Champs along Medical Center Parkway and ran out of the store without paying on Oct. 17.

Two workers followed the individual, but when he got to his vehicle, he pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot the employees, according to authorities. He then left in an older model red pickup truck.

(Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

If you recognize the person photographed above, you are asked to call Detective Trae Smalley at 629-201-5518.