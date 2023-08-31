MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man lost his life in Murfreesboro after darting into traffic along S. Church Street and getting hit by a pickup truck Wednesday night.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD), the city’s Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls about a man — currently listed as a John Doe — jumping in front of vehicles shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation shows a 2019 Ford F150 was traveling outbound near the 2900 block of S. Church Street when the pedestrian, who was walking inbound, was struck in the middle lane. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described the man as 5-feet 8-inches tall and 180 pounds with graying hair, adding that he appeared to be between the ages of 50 and 60. He was wearing dark clothing and shoes at the time of the incident.

Investigators from MPD’s Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) are reportedly working with MPD’s Homeless Outreach Support Team (HOST) as they try to identify the pedestrian.

No additional details have been released about this deadly crash.