MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — On December 6, 2007, Marsilene “Marci” Smith vanished. Her husband told Murfreesboro Police she had gone out Christmas shopping and didn’t return home.

Lt. Michael Taylor has been working the case for 14 years. He says investigators found Smith’s car in a Walmart parking lot days after she’d gone missing.

“The vehicle was seen coming into the parking lot and parking at the same location where it was found. You could see in the video that a male subject, it looked like a male subject, exits the vehicle. It was like an SUV. He opens up the back of the vehicle and removes a bicycle from the back of the vehicle. The subject then rides off out of camera view on that bicycle,” Taylor said.

Lt. Taylor said the person in the video appeared to be an older man wearing a ballcap and a tan jacket. It may have been Smith’s husband, Glover Palmer Smith. He was eventually named a person of interest in her case.

At first, Lt. Taylor said Glover was cooperative with authorities but later hired an attorney and denied any involvement in his wife’s disappearance. Eventually, he was charged and convicted of evidence tampering and providing false information to authorities. He was sentenced to one year in jail and four years of probation.

Over the years Murfreesboro Police have followed dozens of leads, but they’ve never found Smith’s body or determined what happened to her. Lt. Taylor said it would be nice to finally find closure.

“When you’re putting together a puzzle at home you got all the pieces laid out there and you put it together and are missing that one piece, it gets frustrating. Sometimes it’s like we’re just looking for that one piece,” Lt. Taylor said.

If you know anything about what happened to Smith, call Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.