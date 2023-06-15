MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are turning to the Murfreesboro community for help finding witnesses after a two-car crash last week sent three young men to the hospital, one of whom is still fighting for his life.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, the incident took place along Joe B. Jackson Parkway, near Manchester Highway, shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 8.

Based on the preliminary investigation, a black Nissan Sentra and a brown Nissan Altima were heading eastbound on the parkway when they collided, forcing the Sentra into a large utility pole before the cars stopped in a ditch, officials said. Both drivers and a passenger were taken to the hospital.

On Thursday, June 15, police announced the 18-year-old driving the Sentra was still listed in critical condition, but the Sentra’s 18-year-old passenger and the Altima’s 23-year-old driver only sustained minor injuries.

The three young men involved in the crash had reportedly just finished work at FedEx before the crash, which left the road shut down for nearly seven hours.

Earlier this week, News 2 spoke with Judy Johnson, who identified the critically injured driver as her son, Dallas. According to Johnson, Dallas’ brain was severely damaged, his bone went through his arm, and the side of his face had to be stapled.

Another woman whose son was reportedly involved in last week’s crash even set up a GoFundMe to help Dallas’ mother with medical costs amid his ongoing care.

Members of the police department’s Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) — who respond to deadly crashes, as well as wrecks that may leave the victim(s) with life-threatening injuries — would like to speak with anyone who saw the incident or has information about it. Potential witnesses are asked to email Officer Eric Renfroe at 0883@murfreesborotn.gov.