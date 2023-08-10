MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro detectives are investigating three burglaries that took place at businesses along S. Rutherford Boulevard.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, on Aug. 1, antibiotics and $300 in cash were stolen at Davis Dentistry. In addition, an HVAC unit was reportedly damaged.

As for the other two cases, not only was a storage unit broken into, but an industrial fan and cooler were taken from a pickup truck parked behind Express Employment, officials said.

Authorities said they want to interview a person of interest who was captured on video inside the dental office at the time of the burglary.

If you recognize the individual from the video at the top of this story, or if you have any information about the burglary cases, you are asked to call Detective Lance Hofmeister at 629-201-5587.