MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teenager who was reported missing three days ago.

Officials said 17-year-old Jordan Blake Warner was reported missing on Thursday, Aug.17. His mother told officers he was last seen in a neighborhood along South Knight Highway.

Warner is described as five feet six inches tall and has several scars on both of his arms. Murfreesboro police reported he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, khaki pants and khaki shoes.

Anyone with information on Warner’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Cox at (629) 201-5514.

No other information was immediately released.