MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and the suspect is on the run following a deadly shooting in Murfreesboro.

The Murfreesboro Police Department was originally dispatched to the Garrison Station Apartments on Fortress Boulevard at 11 a.m. Tuesday for the report of a corpse.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

Once at the scene, police discovered the body of a woman who had been shot to death. Her identity has yet to be released.

Detectives believe this was a targeted shooting and not random.

Police are still searching for the shooter at this time.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

This is an ongoing investigation, and detectives are currently following up on leads, according to the police department.