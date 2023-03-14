MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and the suspect is on the run following a deadly shooting in Murfreesboro.

The Murfreesboro Police Department was originally dispatched to the Garrison Station Apartments on Fortress Boulevard at 11 a.m. Tuesday for the report of a corpse.

Once at the scene, police discovered the body of a woman who had been shot to death. Her identity has yet to be released.

Detectives believe this was a targeted shooting and not random.

Police are still searching for the shooter at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and detectives are currently following up on leads, according to the police department.