MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of burglarizing dozens of businesses over the past five months.

According to police, the burglar is known to target area businesses in the early morning hours and uses rocks to break in. Once inside, he then takes money and leaves.

“Video surveillance have shown the burglar retrieving rocks in areas adjacent to the businesses to shatter glass doors or windows,” Detective Sergeant Tommy Massey said. “He is usually in and out within minutes.”

While committing the crimes, the man is known to wear a hooded sweatshirt and gloves. He also carries a backpack.

“The burglar usually hits between 2 a.m. to dawn,” Massey said. “However, he doesn’t have a consistent pattern of when he commits the burglaries. He has gone weeks in between burglaries in some cases.”

On Tuesday, the following businesses were burglarized:

Taco Bell – 2732 Saint Andrews Drive

McDonald’s – 2674 New Salem Highway

Crumbl Cookies – 2839 Medical Center Parkway

Corelife Eatery – 2330 Medical Center Parkway

Juicy’s Wellness Café – 2314 Medical Center Parkway

Police also say the burglar may be responsible for up to 34 burglaries in Murfreesboro dating back to November 2021. Investigators also believe he drives a car as since businesses in different parts of the city have been burglarized on the same night.

The burglar is also suspected of committing similar burglaries in several other cities throughout Middle Tennessee.

Police say detectives have a few leads on possible suspects and have also submitted evidence to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for processing.

“He may be the same person captured on video surveillance in Smyrna, Nashville, Mt. Juliet and Bedford County committing similar burglaries,” Massey said. “We are working with those agencies to help identify this burglar.”

Anyone with information should call Massey at 629-201-5521 or email crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

You can also submit anonymous tips by calling the Rutherford County Crime Stoppers hotline at 615-893-7867 or by downloading the P3 Intel Mobile App.