MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police and the FBI are searching for a man accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank on Friday.

Around 11:15 a.m. Friday, police said the man approached a teller at the Fifth Third Bank on Old Fort Parkway and handed her a note demanding money. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was seen getting into a dark-colored Honda Accord at a nearby Waffle House after the robbery and began driving toward Interstate 24.

According to police, the man may be the same person who robbed First Horizon Bank on Cason Lane on December 13. The suspect is accused of using the same getaway car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Julie Cox at 629-201-5514. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.