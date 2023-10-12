MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro authorities are trying to track down a teenager who hasn’t been seen in almost a week and may be in another state.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, 18-year-old Elijah Millar was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Officials said Millar was last seen on Friday, Oct. 6, when he told his mother he was going to an airsoft event for the weekend.

Police described Millar as “autistic but highly functioning,” adding that he could possibly be in Ohio.

Authorities said Millar has been entered into the National Crime Intelligence Center (NCIC) database as a missing person.

If you see Millar or have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call Detective Julia Cox with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 629-201-5514.