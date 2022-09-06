MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police are asking the public to help them find a missing 39-year-old man.

Police said Isaiah Uriah Isom was last seen September 2nd around 11:45 p.m. near the 1200 block of Sloan Street.

They believe he may need medical attention since he has been without his medication.

He may be driving a yellow 2003 Dodge Sprinter with TN tag 22924CP.

Murfreesboro Police said he’s also been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) data base as a missing person.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call Murfreesboro Police.