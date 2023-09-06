MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — One week after a man who darted into Murfreesboro traffic and got hit by a pickup truck lost his life, authorities shared his name.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said the pedestrian was identified as 54-year-old Troy Chaffin of Rockvale.

Based on the preliminary investigation, officials said Chaffin was “walking inbound in the outbound lanes” and jumping in front of vehicles near the 2900 block of S. Church Street around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 before he was struck by a Ford F150 in the middle lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 6, the investigation into this fatal incident is still ongoing, according to police.