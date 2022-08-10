MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — We’re learning more about what led up to the arrest of a Middle Tennessee State University employee over the weekend.

MTSU baseball head coach Jim Toman was taken into custody early Saturday morning for driving under the influence on Memorial Boulevard.

The arrest report from the Murfreesboro Police Department detailed the events leading up to the arrest.

Just after midnight, Murfreesboro police observed Toman’s vehicle failing to maintain its lane while driving on Memorial Boulevard. At one point, it nearly collided with a car driving alongside.

Police conducted a traffic stop, and at first contact, Toman’s speech was slow and slurred. He told police he had consumed alcohol but later changed his story, according to officers.

When asked his exact location, Toman told police he was near Hanks Honky Tonk, which was over a mile away in the opposite direction on Memorial Boulevard. The man went on to tell police he was on his way to pick up his friend before changing his story and saying he was heading home for the night.

Toman failed field sobriety tests, but he did not consent to having his blood drawn. He was then arrested for driving under the influence.

Authorities say he has not had any prior charges on his record.

Toman was released under his own cognizance later Saturday morning. He is due in court on November 14.

News 2 reached out to MTSU regarding the incident and received the following response:

“We are aware of the arrest of Jim Toman on a DUI charge Friday night,” MTSU Athletic Director Chris Massaro said. “It is very early in the process as we are still gathering information on the incident. We are disappointed and take these matters very seriously.”

Toman is the current head coach of the MTSU baseball team. He has held the position since 2018.